CSW Industrials (CSW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $275.29, changing hands as low as $271.18 per share. CSW Industrials Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSW's low point in its 52 week range is $230.45 per share, with $338.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $273.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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