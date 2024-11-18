News & Insights

CSW Industrials Authorizes New $200 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI), Monday announced the authorization of a new share repurchase program worth $200 million, replacing the existing $100 million program.

The company said that the newly authorized program highlights its business model, future growth, and cash generation.

CSW expects the program to be complete on December 31, 2026.

Currently, CSW's stock is trading at $411.67, up 1.90 percent on the Nasdaq.

