News & Insights

Markets
CSWI

CSW Industrials To Acquire Aspen Manufacturing In $313.5 Mln Cash

March 18, 2025 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI), a diversified industrial growth company, on Tuesday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Aspen Manufacturing for approximately $313.5 million in cash. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to CSWI's earnings per share and EBITDA.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of the 2026 fiscal year.

Valuation represents approximately 11x of Aspen Manufacturing's estimated 2024 adjusted EBITDA. CSW plans to fund the deal using cash and debt from its $500 million credit facility.

Aspen Manufacturing, based in Humble, Texas, is an independent manufacturer of evaporator coils and air handlers for the HVAC/R industry.

In the pre-market trading, CSW Industrials is 0.51% lesser at $291.34 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CSWI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.