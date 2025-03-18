CSW Industrials To Acquire Aspen Manufacturing In $313.5 Mln Cash

(RTTNews) - CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI), a diversified industrial growth company, on Tuesday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Aspen Manufacturing for approximately $313.5 million in cash. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to CSWI's earnings per share and EBITDA.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of the 2026 fiscal year.

Valuation represents approximately 11x of Aspen Manufacturing's estimated 2024 adjusted EBITDA. CSW plans to fund the deal using cash and debt from its $500 million credit facility.

Aspen Manufacturing, based in Humble, Texas, is an independent manufacturer of evaporator coils and air handlers for the HVAC/R industry.

In the pre-market trading, CSW Industrials is 0.51% lesser at $291.34 on the Nasdaq.

