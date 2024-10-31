CSW Industrials Achieves Record Quarterly Results

CSW Industrials Inc ( (CSWI) ) has realeased its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CSW Industrials Inc presented to its investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc. is a diversified industrial growth company operating in the Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions segments, focusing on providing value-added products with performance and reliability.

CSW Industrials has announced record-breaking results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter, showcasing substantial growth driven by both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company reported a notable increase in revenue, net income, and earnings per share, alongside an impressive boost in cash flow and a successful public equity offering.

Key financial metrics include a revenue increase of 11.9% to $227.9 million with net income rising by 20% to $36.1 million. The earnings per diluted share saw a growth of 17.1% to $2.26. Moreover, the company achieved a 14.8% increase in EBITDA to $60.8 million and reduced its debt by $115.0 million following a successful equity issuance. These results reflect the company’s robust operational performance and strategic investments in Dust Free and PSP Products.

The company’s management remains optimistic, citing a strong balance sheet and cash flows. Looking ahead, CSW Industrials plans to continue leveraging its financial position and strategic acquisitions to sustain growth and shareholder value.

