CSVI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Computer Svcs Inc (Symbol: CSVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.73, changing hands as low as $40.10 per share. Computer Svcs Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSVI's low point in its 52 week range is $34.50 per share, with $68.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.75.

