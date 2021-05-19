CSVI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Computer Svcs Inc (Symbol: CSVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.16, changing hands as high as $60.24 per share. Computer Svcs Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSVI's low point in its 52 week range is $46.65 per share, with $63.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.