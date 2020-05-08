CSVI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Computer Svcs Inc (Symbol: CSVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.56, changing hands as high as $44.80 per share. Computer Svcs Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSVI's low point in its 52 week range is $34.50 per share, with $55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.00.

