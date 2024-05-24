CStone’s CS5001 Shows Promise in Early Trials

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HK:2616) has released an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals has published promising preliminary data from a phase 1a/1b study of CS5001 (ROR1 ADC) on the ASCO website, indicating the drug’s potential in treating advanced solid tumors and lymphomas. CS5001, a novel antibody-drug conjugate, has shown to be well-tolerated with encouraging anti-tumor activity. The company anticipates further development with dose-expansion studies and the initiation of pivotal trials by the end of 2024.

For further insights into HK:2616 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.