CStone’s CS5001 Shows Promise in Early Trials

May 24, 2024 — 12:09 am EDT

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HK:2616) has released an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals has published promising preliminary data from a phase 1a/1b study of CS5001 (ROR1 ADC) on the ASCO website, indicating the drug’s potential in treating advanced solid tumors and lymphomas. CS5001, a novel antibody-drug conjugate, has shown to be well-tolerated with encouraging anti-tumor activity. The company anticipates further development with dose-expansion studies and the initiation of pivotal trials by the end of 2024.

