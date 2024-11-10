News & Insights

CStone Pharmaceuticals Showcases Breakthrough in Cancer Therapy

November 10, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HK:2616) has released an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals has unveiled promising preclinical data for its innovative trispecific antibody, CS2009, at the SITC Annual Meeting. Designed to target PD-1, CTLA-4, and VEGFA, CS2009 shows superior anti-tumor activity and potential applicability across various cancer types. The company anticipates initiating first-in-human trials by early 2025, marking a significant step forward in cancer immunotherapy.

