CStone Pharmaceuticals Sets Date for AGM

May 24, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HK:2616) has released an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in Shanghai on June 18, 2024, where they will discuss the audited financial reports, re-election of Directors, and the authorization for the board to allocate shares and set remuneration. Key agenda items include the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the company’s auditor and approval for the board to issue additional shares, which is capped at 20% of the total shares in issue.

