CStone Pharmaceuticals’ Breakthrough with Sugemalimab Study

October 28, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HK:2616) has released an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals announces the publication of a study on their anti-PD-L1 antibody, sugemalimab, in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. The study highlights that sugemalimab’s pharmacokinetic properties allow for a standard dosing regimen across diverse patient groups, enhancing its convenience and potential compliance. With approvals for multiple cancer treatments in China, sugemalimab shows promise in providing innovative therapies globally.

