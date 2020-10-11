CStone Pharma Completes Sale Of $200 Mln Of Shares To Pfizer

(RTTNews) - CStone Pharmaceuticals said that it has completed share subscription agreement through which an affiliate of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) subscribed for newly issued CStone shares at about US$200 million.

The Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong approved the listing of 115.93 million additional shares subscribed by Pfizer at a price of about HK$13.37 per share. The shares represent about 9.90 percent of the issued share capital of CStone as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the shares.

CStone has agreed to grant Pfizer an exclusive license to commercialize sugemalimab, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody and one of CStone's core late-stage assets, in mainland China.

CStone and Pfizer will collaborate on the development and commercialization of additional oncology assets in the Greater China market.

CStone and Pfizer may pursue on a selected basis joint in-licensing arrangements for additional oncology assets for the Greater China market.

