CStone Forms Strategic European Partnership for Cancer Drug

CStone Pharmaceuticals has entered a strategic partnership with Ewopharma to commercialize their anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, sugemalimab, in Central Eastern Europe and Switzerland, potentially enhancing treatment for various cancers including stage III and IV non-small cell lung cancer. The deal grants Ewopharma commercial rights in 18 countries and could net CStone up to USD 51.3 million, based on regulatory and sales milestones, along with revenue from drug supply sales. Sugemalimab has already seen approval in China and is currently under review by the European and UK regulatory agencies for the treatment of metastatic NSCLC.

