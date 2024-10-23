News & Insights

CStone CEO Boosts Confidence with Significant Share Purchase

October 23, 2024

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HK:2616) has released an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals’ CEO, Dr. Jianxin Yang, has further increased his stake in the company by purchasing an additional 2,269,500 shares, bringing his total to 9,799,000 shares. This move signifies Dr. Yang’s strong confidence in CStone’s growth potential and his commitment to the company’s future prospects. Investors may see this as a positive signal of the company’s strategic direction and stability in the competitive biopharmaceutical market.

