CSTM's Packaging & Automotive Strength Seems Firm: More Upside Ahead?

Constellium SE’s CSTM Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment continues to be a major contributor to its growth. In the first quarter of 2026, the segment’s revenues increased 24% year over year to $1.48 billion, driven by higher aluminum prices. Strong demand for packaging rolled products is also supporting the segment’s performance.



However, the segment’s shipments declined 18% to 261 thousand metric tons in the first quarter. The results were affected by lower shipments of packaging rolled products. This weakness was partly offset by higher shipments of automotive rolled products, supported by ongoing supply shortages in North America that boosted demand.



Aluminum has gained importance in recent years due to its growing use in lightweight, energy-efficient electric vehicles, recyclable materials and battery technologies. As industries increasingly focus on sustainability and efficiency, demand for the metal has continued to rise.



Growing aluminum prices have been providing support to domestic producers like Constellium. Although ceasefire efforts have eased immediate concerns over supply disruptions, uncertainty surrounding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues to weigh on global energy markets. The uncertainty has helped keep aluminum prices elevated, benefiting major industry participants such as Constellium.

Segment Snapshot of CSTM's Peers

Among its peers, Alcoa Corporation AA is benefiting from strength in its Aluminum segment, driven by solid demand across packaging, electrical and transportation markets. Alcoa’s segment’s production capacity has increased following the restart of the San Ciprián smelter in Spain, Alumar in Brazil and Lista in Norway. In the first quarter of 2026, Alcoa’s Aluminum segment’s third-party sales increased to $2.54 billion from $1.91 billion reported in the year-ago quarter



Ryerson Holding Corporation’s RYZ first-quarter 2026 revenues increased more than 30% year over year, driven by higher volumes following the merger with Olympic Steel. Improved selling prices amid stronger metal prices and demand conditions are also aiding Ryerson. Ryerson's average selling prices rose across all product categories, led by aluminum plate, aluminum flat and aluminum long products.

CSTM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Constellium have gained 49% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 9.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, CSTM is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92X, above the industry’s average of 7.59X. Constellium carries a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTM’s 2026 earnings has remained steady over the past 60 days.



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The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.