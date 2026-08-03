CSTM Q2 Earnings Call Flags Stronger 2026 Outlook

Constellium SE CSTM used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto raise full-year expectations and frame 2026 as a record year for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Chief executive officer (CEO) Ingrid Joerg tied the outlook to aerospace demand, North American automotive supply tightness, recycling gains and disciplined execution.

The investor debate shifted to durability. Joerg and chief financial officer (CFO) Jack Guo acknowledged that second-half results should reflect seasonality and tapering year-over-year recycling benefits, while maintaining that the underlying earnings platform is strengthening.

CSTM Raises 2026 Targets

CEO Ingrid Joerg said Constellium now expects adjusted EBITDA of $980 million to $1.02 billion, excluding metal price lag, and free cash flow above $300 million. The revised targets would bring the company’s 2028 goals forward by two years.

Joerg said the guidance assumes recent end-market trends continue and the macroeconomic environment remains relatively stable. She also emphasized that geopolitical volatility and fast-moving metal markets remain risks.

Earnings of $1.04 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 by 14.29%. Revenues of $2.75 billion missed the $2.85 billion consensus estimate by 3.5%, while growing around 31% year over year.

Constellium SE Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Constellium SE price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Constellium SE Quote

Constellium’s Recycling Tailwind Moderates

CFO Jack Guo identified recycling and favorable scrap spreads as major contributors to Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products. The segment posted record adjusted EBITDA, supported by pricing, mix and a $74 million cost tailwind.

Guo said third-quarter scrap needs were essentially locked in and much of the fourth quarter was secured at favorable levels. He still expects the year-over-year benefit from other metal costs to taper as 2026 progresses.

Guo stressed that recycling gains are not purely market-driven. Better scrap selection, higher consumption, improved productivity and lower metal loss remain controllable levers supporting returns.

CSTM Sees Aerospace and U.S. Auto Strength

CEO Ingrid Joerg said aerospace demand improved faster than expected during the first half, with destocking easing as aircraft build activity increased. The Airware cast house in Issoire has started customer qualification and should ramp in 2027.

Joerg said North American automotive demand remained resilient, while rolled-product shortages benefited A&T and P&ARP. She expects this temporary support to taper from the third quarter as disrupted capacity returns.

Europe remains weaker. Joerg said premium automotive demand is soft, industrial markets have stabilized after a prolonged downturn, and packaging demand remains healthy despite lower shipments.

Constellium Maps the Investment Ramp

A BMO Capital Markets analyst asked how earnings power could develop after Constellium reached its prior 2028 target early. Joerg said 2028 was a milestone rather than a destination.

Joerg also said the Neuf-Brisach recycling center should reach full capacity in 2027, while the Muscle Shoals casting complex should begin contributing later that year. The first Ravenswood casting complex is scheduled for 2028.

Joerg added that Airware should support aerospace growth from 2027. Debottlenecking projects and the Vision 2028 program target better asset loading, cost control and operational performance.

CSTM Defends the Second-Half Bridge

A Deutsche Bank analyst questioned why raised guidance still implied a softer second half. Joerg pointed to summer and December seasonality in Europe, planned maintenance outages and tougher comparisons.

CFO Jack Guo added that recycling conditions were unusually weak in early 2025 before improving later that year. That comparison concentrates more of the year-over-year benefit in the first half of 2026.

A UBS analyst also pressed management on A&T margins above $2,000 per ton. Joerg called the quarter exceptional and retained a through-cycle target of $1,300 per ton, while Guo expects margins to remain elevated but below the second-quarter peak.

Constellium Keeps Discipline in Focus

The CEO’s tone remained confident but measured. She emphasized execution, cost control and commercial discipline rather than treating favorable scrap markets or automotive shortages as permanent.

Jack Guo linked higher free cash flow to share repurchases and debt reduction. Leverage ended the quarter at 1.8 times, and Constellium completed a $100 million partial redemption of its 2028 senior notes.

What Zacks Signals Say for CSTM

CSTM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term earnings-revision signal. Its Value Score of A, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A show favorable characteristics across multiple investing styles.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, with A and B grades representing stronger profiles. The combination supports monitoring CSTM’s value, growth and momentum traits, but the Rank can change as analysts revise estimates after the reported results.

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Constellium SE (CSTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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