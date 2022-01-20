CSTM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.38, changing hands as low as $18.26 per share. Constellium SE shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSTM's low point in its 52 week range is $11.92 per share, with $21.595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.23.

