CSTM Gains From Strength in Automotive Structures Unit: More Upside to Come?

Constellium SE CSTM continues to gain momentum, with the Automotive Structures & Industry (AS&I) segment playing an important role in driving its overall growth. The segment’s shipments totaled 202,000 metric tons in 2025, supported by a strong demand environment.



Revenues from the segment increased 10% to nearly $1.6 billion in the year, supported by strong volumes of shipments and metal prices. Healthy orders for other extruded products after the recovery from the flood in Valais are driving the segment’s performance. However, lower shipments of automotive extruded products are concerning for the AS&I segment.



Aluminum has become an attractive investment over the past few years with growing popularity for lighter and energy-efficient electric vehicles, recycled aluminum and rechargeable batteries. Demand for the metal has grown significantly as industries proceed toward the goal of sustainability and efficiency.



Amid this, rising aluminum prices, driven by geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, have been supporting domestic producers like Constellium. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key Middle Eastern shipping route, have tightened regional supply. As a result, global aluminum prices have increased, benefiting major industry players such as Constellium.

Segment Snapshot of CSTM's Peers

Among its peers, Alcoa Corporation AA is gaining from solid momentum in the Alumina segment, driven by strong performances across its assets and favorable prices. The segment is benefiting from strong production at the Australian refineries. In fourth-quarter 2025, the Alumina segment’s production increased 1% sequentially to 2.48 million metric tons. The third-party shipments of alumina also rose 5% sequentially in the quarter.



Ryerson Holding Corporation RYZ is witnessing strong momentum in the Aluminum segment. The segment’s shipments were relatively flat year over year at 42,000 tons in fourth-quarter 2025. Revenues from the segment totaled $282 million, reflecting an increase of 19.5%, supported by higher metal prices and strong shipments.

CSTM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Constellium have gained 22.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 10.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, CSTM is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81X, above the industry’s average of 9.65X. Constellium carries a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTM’s 2026 earnings has increased 20.6% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.