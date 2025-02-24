CSTL Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Castle Biosciences, Inc. CSTL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Feb. 27, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $85.7 million, while the same for earnings is pinned at 11 cents per share.

In the past year, shares of Castle Biosciences have increased 5.1% against the industry’s decline of 8.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things might have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence CSTL's Q4 Results

Castle Biosciences offers innovative test solutions to help clinicians diagnose and treat dermatologic cancers, Barrett’s esophagus (“BE”), uveal melanoma (“UM”) and mental health conditions.

The company’s commercial portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, BE, UM and mental health conditions.

Revenues in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have been driven by higher sales from the above-mentioned tests.

Last month, Castle Biosciences reported preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company delivered 24,071 total test reports in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Owing to the strong business performance, the company raised its revenue guidance for 2024 in the last reported quarter. In January 2025, management announced that it expects to meet or exceed the top end of its full-year 2024 revenue guidance of $320-330 million.

Activities related to the research, development and commercialization of new tests might have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Surprise History

Castle Biosciences has an excellent history of earnings surprises. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 172.72%. In the last reported quarter, CSTL posted an earnings surprise of 233.33%.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Castle Biosciences, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Castle Biosciences, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CSTL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Castle Biosciences’ Earnings ESP is 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 11 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: CSTL has a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

