CSSF's Marx says two-thirds of Lux funds heavily exposed to Russia are suspended

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The Luxembourg funds sector's exposure to Russia is limited to 0.3% of total assets under management, though two-thirds of funds with heavy exposure to Russia are suspended, the Grand Duchy's securities regulator said on Tuesday.

Claude Marx, director general of the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), said total exposure to Russia was 18.2 billion euros ($20.02 billion), with two-thirds in equities and the rest in bonds.

Marx told a conference held by Luxembourg funds industry body ALFI that 61 funds have more than 10% of assets in Russian securities, and 41 are suspended.

($1 = 0.9092 euros)

