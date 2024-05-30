News & Insights

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering’s Resolutions Passed

May 30, 2024 — 10:46 am EDT

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Class H (HK:0317) has released an update.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited successfully held its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the first H Shareholders Class Meeting of 2024, with resolutions passed as planned. The meetings were well-attended, with 56 shareholders representing a 60.51% majority of voting shares present. Despite the absence of some Board Directors and Supervisors due to work commitments, the proceedings complied with the Company Law and Hong Kong Listing Rules.

