CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering’s Resolutions Passed

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Class H (HK:0317) has released an update.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited successfully held its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the first H Shareholders Class Meeting of 2024, with resolutions passed as planned. The meetings were well-attended, with 56 shareholders representing a 60.51% majority of voting shares present. Despite the absence of some Board Directors and Supervisors due to work commitments, the proceedings complied with the Company Law and Hong Kong Listing Rules.

For further insights into HK:0317 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.