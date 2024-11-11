CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering’s 2024 Extraordinary Meeting

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Class H (HK:0317) has released an update.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering is set to hold its third extraordinary general meeting of 2024 on November 29 in Guangzhou, China. Key resolutions include agreements with China State Shipbuilding Corporation and CSSC Finance Company Limited. Shareholders are advised on the registration process and voting rights for the meeting.

