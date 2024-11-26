News & Insights

CSSC Offshore Announces Change in Share Registrar

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Class H (HK:0317) has released an update.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Company has announced a change in their H share registrar and transfer office, effective December 1, 2024, to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This move is aimed at streamlining the registration process for the transfer of H shares. Investors should lodge their applications with the new registrar starting from the effective date.

