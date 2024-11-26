CSSC Offshore Announces Change in Share Registrar

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Class H (HK:0317) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Company has announced a change in their H share registrar and transfer office, effective December 1, 2024, to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This move is aimed at streamlining the registration process for the transfer of H shares. Investors should lodge their applications with the new registrar starting from the effective date.

For further insights into HK:0317 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.