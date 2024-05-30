CSRI Reports Substantial Q3 Financial Losses

Canadian Spirit Resources (TSE:SPI) has released an update.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CSRI) has released its financial statements for the third quarter ending March 31, 2024, revealing a significant net comprehensive loss of $5.26 million compared to a $376,715 loss in the previous year. During this period, natural gas sales decreased, and operating losses increased, with average gas production and prices also declining. The financial performance reflects changes following the Corporation’s fiscal year-end shift, approved by the board and the Canada Revenue Agency.

For further insights into TSE:SPI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.