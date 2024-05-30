News & Insights

Stocks

CSRI Reports Substantial Q3 Financial Losses

May 30, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Canadian Spirit Resources (TSE:SPI) has released an update.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CSRI) has released its financial statements for the third quarter ending March 31, 2024, revealing a significant net comprehensive loss of $5.26 million compared to a $376,715 loss in the previous year. During this period, natural gas sales decreased, and operating losses increased, with average gas production and prices also declining. The financial performance reflects changes following the Corporation’s fiscal year-end shift, approved by the board and the Canada Revenue Agency.

For further insights into TSE:SPI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.