CSR Limited Declares Special Pre-Acquisition Dividend

CSR Limited has announced a fully franked dividend of $0.12 per share ahead of its acquisition by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain at a total consideration of $9.00 per share. Shareholders on record by 24 June 2024 will be eligible for the dividend, with payment to be made on 1 July 2024. This dividend is conditional upon the effective implementation of the acquisition scheme, with shareholders set to vote at a meeting on 13 June 2024.

