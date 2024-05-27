News & Insights

CSR Limited Declares Special Pre-Acquisition Dividend

May 27, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

CSR Limited (AU:CSR) has released an update.

CSR Limited has announced a fully franked dividend of $0.12 per share ahead of its acquisition by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain at a total consideration of $9.00 per share. Shareholders on record by 24 June 2024 will be eligible for the dividend, with payment to be made on 1 July 2024. This dividend is conditional upon the effective implementation of the acquisition scheme, with shareholders set to vote at a meeting on 13 June 2024.

