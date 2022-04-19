CSR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Centerspace (Symbol: CSR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.30, changing hands as high as $99.51 per share. Centerspace shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSR's low point in its 52 week range is $67.845 per share, with $112.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.