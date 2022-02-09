CSQ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (Symbol: CSQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.33, changing hands as high as $18.46 per share. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSQ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.70 per share, with $19.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.33.

