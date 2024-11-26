News & Insights

CSPC Pharmaceutical’s Ustekinumab Application Accepted in China

November 26, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1093) has released an update.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has announced that its subsidiary’s biologic license application for Ustekinumab Injection, a treatment for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, has been accepted by China’s National Medical Products Administration. This product, which closely matches the efficacy and safety profile of the originator drug Stelara, offers a promising treatment option with a convenient dosing schedule for patients who have not responded to other therapies.

