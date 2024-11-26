CSPC Pharmaceutical’s Ustekinumab Application Accepted in China

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1093) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has announced that its subsidiary’s biologic license application for Ustekinumab Injection, a treatment for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, has been accepted by China’s National Medical Products Administration. This product, which closely matches the efficacy and safety profile of the originator drug Stelara, offers a promising treatment option with a convenient dosing schedule for patients who have not responded to other therapies.

For further insights into HK:1093 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.