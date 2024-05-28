CSPC Pharmaceutical’s Resolutions Triumph at AGM

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1093) has released an update.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced successful adoption of all proposed resolutions during its latest Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 28, 2024. Shareholders overwhelmingly supported key decisions including the company’s financial statements, dividend declarations, and re-elections of directors. The resolutions passed reflect strong backing for the company’s strategic direction and governance.

