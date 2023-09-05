CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HKEX:1093) Price Target Decreased by 6.37% to 10.41

The average one-year price target for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HKEX:1093) has been revised to 10.41 / share. This is an decrease of 6.37% from the prior estimate of 11.12 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.46 to a high of 18.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.28% from the latest reported closing price of 5.94 / share.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Maintains 4.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 7.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1093 is 0.45%, a decrease of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 998,031K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 139,667K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142,595K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1093 by 12.16% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115,823K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,503K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1093 by 7.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 110,484K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,384K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1093 by 10.49% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 81,902K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,160K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1093 by 19.69% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 42,822K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,714K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1093 by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.