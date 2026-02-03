CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CHJTF) Price Target Increased by 23.43% to 1.43

The average one-year price target for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCPK:CHJTF) has been revised to $1.43 / share. This is an increase of 23.43% from the prior estimate of $1.16 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.78 to a high of $2.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.76% from the latest reported closing price of $0.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 23.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHJTF is 0.38%, an increase of 2.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.06% to 567,347K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115,726K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125,054K shares , representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHJTF by 37.27% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 106,181K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,373K shares , representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHJTF by 34.73% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 66,318K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,076K shares , representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHJTF by 75.00% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 32,424K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,832K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHJTF by 30.76% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 20,736K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,432K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHJTF by 45.30% over the last quarter.

