CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Appoints New Executive Director

December 06, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1093) has released an update.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced the resignation of Dr. Jiang Hao as Executive Director, with Mr. Chen Weiping stepping into the role. Mr. Chen, a seasoned leader within the company, is expected to bring his extensive experience to bolster the group’s operational management. Investors may find interest in how this leadership change could influence the company’s strategic direction and performance.

