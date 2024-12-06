CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Appoints New Executive Director

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1093) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced the resignation of Dr. Jiang Hao as Executive Director, with Mr. Chen Weiping stepping into the role. Mr. Chen, a seasoned leader within the company, is expected to bring his extensive experience to bolster the group’s operational management. Investors may find interest in how this leadership change could influence the company’s strategic direction and performance.

For further insights into HK:1093 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.