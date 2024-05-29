CSPC Pharmaceutical Announces Board Structure

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1093) has released an update.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, a Hong Kong-incorporated company, has announced its Board of Directors, comprising a mix of executive and independent non-executive members. The executive team is led by Chairman CAI Dongchen, while the independent directors include figures like AU Chun Kwok Alan. The Board is supported by three key committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration, each with designated chairpersons and members.

