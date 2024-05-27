CSPC Pharma Posts Strong Q1 2024 Growth

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1093) has released an update.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited reported a robust financial performance for the first quarter of 2024, with total revenue increasing by 11.5% to RMB 8,983 million, and profit attributable to shareholders rising by 12.9% to RMB 1,613 million. The growth was primarily driven by a strong 17.7% surge in the finished drugs business, though this was offset by declines in bulk products and functional food and others businesses. Notably, significant revenue increases were observed in the nervous system and digestion and metabolism therapeutic areas.

