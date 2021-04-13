CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is CSP's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that CSP had US$1.69m of debt in December 2020, down from US$3.40m, one year before. However, it does have US$19.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$18.2m.

How Strong Is CSP's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:CSPI Debt to Equity History April 13th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that CSP had liabilities of US$12.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$9.83m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$19.9m as well as receivables valued at US$14.5m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$12.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that CSP's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Simply put, the fact that CSP has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since CSP will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, CSP made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$56m, which is a fall of 27%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is CSP?

While CSP lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of US$191k. So taking that on face value, and considering the cash, we don't think its very risky in the near term. We'll feel more comfortable with the stock once EBIT is positive, given the lacklustre revenue growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example CSP has 6 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.