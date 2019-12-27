CSP Inc. (CSPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

CSP Inc. (CSPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CSPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.41, the dividend yield is 4.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSPI was $13.41, representing a -13.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.50 and a 52.68% increase over the 52 week low of $8.78.

CSPI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). CSPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.1.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.