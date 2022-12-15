CSOP bitcoin futures ETF opens at HK$7.77 per unit in Hong Kong debut

December 15, 2022 — 08:20 pm EST

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's first bitcoin and ether futures exchange traded funds (ETFs) opened flat on their debut on Friday.

The CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF 3066.HK and The CSOP Ether FUTURES ETF 3068.HK both open at HK$7.77 ($0.99) per unit, compared to their estimated net asset values of HK$7.77 per unit.

Prior to the their debut, the two funds raised a combined $73.6 million from investors.

($1 = 7.7777 Hong Kong dollars)

