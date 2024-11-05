News & Insights

CSOP Asset Management Updates ETF Advisory Structure

November 05, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

CSOP CGS-CIMB FTSE Asia Pacific Low Carbon Index ETF Units (SG:LCU) has released an update.

CSOP Asset Management is terminating CGS International Securities Singapore as the non-discretionary investment advisor for its CSOP CGS-CIMB FTSE Asia Pacific Low Carbon Index ETF, effective December 5, 2024. The Sub-Fund’s name will be updated to CSOP FTSE Asia Pacific Low Carbon Index ETF, though its investment strategy and management will remain unchanged. This change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations while maintaining stability in fund management.

