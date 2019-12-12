CSOD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (Symbol: CSOD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.81, changing hands as low as $55.25 per share. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSOD's low point in its 52 week range is $45.89 per share, with $62.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.64.

