CSN Mineracao S.A (BSP:CMIN3) Price Target Increased by 9.49% to 5.84

The average one-year price target for CSN Mineracao S.A (BSP:CMIN3) has been revised to 5.84 / share. This is an increase of 9.49% from the prior estimate of 5.33 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.84 to a high of 7.66 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.58% from the latest reported closing price of 6.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSN Mineracao S.A. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMIN3 is 0.20%, a decrease of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 32,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 8,876K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,169K shares, representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMIN3 by 2.58% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,210K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,962K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,889K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMIN3 by 2.88% over the last quarter.

VIOPX - International Opportunities Fund holds 2,214K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Roads Shared Trust - Conductor Global Equity Value ETF holds 1,476K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMIN3 by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.