CSN Mineracao S.A (BSP:CMIN3) Price Target Decreased by 5.68% to 5.57

The average one-year price target for CSN Mineracao S.A (BSP:CMIN3) has been revised to 5.57 / share. This is an decrease of 5.68% from the prior estimate of 5.91 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.64 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.30% from the latest reported closing price of 4.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSN Mineracao S.A. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMIN3 is 0.25%, an increase of 101.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.90% to 33,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 8,169K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,210K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,475K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMIN3 by 11.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,889K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIOPX - International Opportunities Fund holds 3,008K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

CBHAX - Victory Market Neutral Income Fund holds 1,712K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,817K shares, representing a decrease of 239.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMIN3 by 48.32% over the last quarter.

