CSMall Group Sells Fresh Food Segment Stake

CSMall Group Limited has announced the sale of its 51% equity interest in Jiangsu Nongmuren, a fresh food retail segment, for RMB300,000. This transaction will result in CSMall and its parent company, China Silver Group, ceasing to hold any stake in the Target Company. The deal is considered a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

