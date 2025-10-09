CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) closed at $1.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.23% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

The stock of company has risen by 19.33% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CSLM Acquisition Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.12, indicating a 71.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70 million, up 1163.54% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and a revenue of $303.6 million, representing changes of 0% and +179.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSLM Acquisition Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.69% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CSLM Acquisition Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

