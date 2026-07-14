CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) closed at $0.63, marking a -2.76% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.9%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.89% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CSLM Acquisition Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 85.71% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $75 million, indicating a 11.08% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

SPWR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0 per share and revenue of $373.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100% and +24.6%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CSLM Acquisition Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. As of now, CSLM Acquisition Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPWR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.