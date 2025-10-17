CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) closed the most recent trading day at $1.68, moving -9.19% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CSLM Acquisition Corp. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 21, 2025. On that day, CSLM Acquisition Corp. is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70 million, up 1163.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $303.6 million, which would represent changes of 0% and +179.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CSLM Acquisition Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.69% higher. CSLM Acquisition Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

