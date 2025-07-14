CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) closed at $1.65, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.27%.

The stock of company has fallen by 13.02% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CSLM Acquisition Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.03 per share and a revenue of $341 million, indicating changes of 0% and +213.59%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CSLM Acquisition Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 62.5% lower. CSLM Acquisition Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, CSLM Acquisition Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 55.67. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.54 for its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.