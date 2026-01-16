CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) closed at $1.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.06%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CSLM Acquisition Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 20, 2026.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.21 per share and a revenue of $303.6 million, signifying shifts of 0% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CSLM Acquisition Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 100% increase. CSLM Acquisition Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, CSLM Acquisition Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.25. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.68 of its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

