CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) was down 5.42% at $1.92. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.18% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of CSLM Acquisition Corp. will be of great interest to investors.

SPWR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $341 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +213.59%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSLM Acquisition Corp. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CSLM Acquisition Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, CSLM Acquisition Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.38. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.43 of its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

