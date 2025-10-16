CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) closed at $1.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -6.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 25.32% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 0.65%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CSLM Acquisition Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.12, reflecting a 71.43% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70 million, up 1163.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $303.6 million, which would represent changes of 0% and +179.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CSLM Acquisition Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.69% higher. CSLM Acquisition Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.