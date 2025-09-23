CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) closed at $1.69, marking a -4.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.94% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CSLM Acquisition Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.12, indicating a 71.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $70 million, showing a 1163.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

SPWR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.2 per share and revenue of $290.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +166.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CSLM Acquisition Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 750% lower. CSLM Acquisition Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

